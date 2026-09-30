Vedanta raises ₹2,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures
The fundraise is aimed at diversifying the company's funding mix and bolstering its balance sheet as it refinances existing debt
The fundraise is aimed at diversifying the company's funding mix and bolstering its balance sheet as it refinances existing debt
Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said that it has raised ₹2,000 crore crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
The fundraise is aimed at diversifying the company's funding mix and bolstering its balance sheet as it refinances existing debt. The company said in a regulatory filing that the non-convertible debentures(NCDs) will be unsecured, redeemable, rated and listed, with each debenture having a face value of ₹1 lakh each.
"The duly constituted committee of directors of the company has approved the allotment of 2,00,000 ...denominated unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating to ₹20,00,00,00,000 (Debentures) on a private placement basis," the filing said.
NCDs are fixed-term, fixed-income corporate debt instruments that raise capital without offering equity conversion options upon maturity. The company's net debt stood at ₹8,299 crore as on June 30, 2026, Vedanta had earlier said in a statement.
Vedanta Ltd is a leading global producer of metals, critical minerals and technology.
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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 3:01 PM IST