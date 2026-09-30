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Vedanta raises ₹2,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures

The fundraise is aimed at diversifying the company's funding mix and bolstering its balance sheet as it refinances existing debt

Vedanta
Vedanta Ltd is a leading global producer of metals, critical minerals and technology
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 3:01 PM IST
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Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said that it has raised ₹2,000 crore crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

The fundraise is aimed at diversifying the company's funding mix and bolstering its balance sheet as it refinances existing debt. The company said in a regulatory filing that the non-convertible debentures(NCDs) will be unsecured, redeemable, rated and listed, with each debenture having a face value of ₹1 lakh each.

"The duly constituted committee of directors of the company has approved the allotment of 2,00,000 ...denominated unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating to ₹20,00,00,00,000 (Debentures) on a private placement basis," the filing said.

NCDs are fixed-term, fixed-income corporate debt instruments that raise capital without offering equity conversion options upon maturity. The company's net debt stood at ₹8,299 crore as on June 30, 2026, Vedanta had earlier said in a statement.

Vedanta Ltd is a leading global producer of metals, critical minerals and technology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Vedanta Vedanta LimitedVedanta LtdVedanta Group

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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

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