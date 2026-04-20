Vedanta sets May 1 record date for demerger; investors to get four stocks

Metals and mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Monday said it has fixed May 1, 2026, as both the effective date and record date for its long-awaited demerger. This marks a key step in the group’s plan to split its diversified businesses into separate listed entities.

The company’s board approved the timeline as part of its ongoing restructuring. According to the timeline, Vedanta will carve out its aluminium, power, oil and gas, and iron ore businesses into four independent companies, it said in an exchange filing.

The four resulting entities are Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML), Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), Malco Energy Ltd (MEL) and Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd (VISL).

As part of the reorganisation, TSPL and MEL will be renamed Vedanta Power Ltd and Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd, subject to regulatory approvals.

Shareholders of Vedanta as on the record date will receive shares in each of the demerged entities. The company said investors will be allotted one equity share in each of the four businesses for every share held in Vedanta.