Vedanta tells SC its revised bid for bankrupt JAL tops Adani Group's offer

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd has informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that its revised proposal to acquire the insolvent Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) was turned down, even though it claims the offer was superior to that of the Adani Group.

In a petition contesting the lenders’ choice to approve Adani Group’s bid, Vedanta argued that its updated proposal offered nearly ₹3,400 crore more in overall value and about ₹500 crore higher net present value than the competing offer, according to PTI.

Vedanta stated that under its resolution plan submitted on October 14, 2025, it had proposed an upfront payment of ₹3,770 crore along with an additional ₹3,100 crore to be paid to secured financial creditors after 365 days from the effective date. The plan also included an equity infusion of ₹400 crore into Jaypee.

Subsequently, on November 8, 2025, the company sent an addendum via email, increasing the upfront cash component to ₹6,563 crore and doubling the equity infusion to ₹800 crore, while maintaining the total bid value at ₹12,505.85 crore. Despite this revision, the committee of creditors (CoC) chose Adani Group’s proposal, citing its offer of approximately ₹6,000 crore as immediate payment and a quicker schedule for clearing the remaining dues within two years, compared to Vedanta’s extended timeline of up to five years. PTI attributed sources saying that Vedanta has approached the Supreme Court, alleging that the lenders rejected its proposal in an arbitrary manner and raising concerns about the conduct of the resolution professional during the insolvency proceedings.

Experts on JAL case Experts said that the Adani Group won the bid because the intent of the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) is resolution first, with recovery being incidental. Anil Agarwal post on social media Adani won the bid despite a lower net present value than Vedanta, but faster timelines and higher upfront repayment put it in the lead in the JAL race. “If the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) were merely a ‘highest-bidder-wins’ formula, there would be no need for voting. The intent of the law, however, is resolution first, with recovery being incidental. Instead, the process is increasingly driven by recovery, with resolution treated as incidental,” M S Sahoo, former head of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and former distinguished professor at National Law University, Delhi told Business Standard's Ruchika Chitravanshi. The company has further argued that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) failed to properly recognise that lenders’ “commercial wisdom” is not beyond scrutiny and can be challenged if it is exercised in an arbitrary, unreasonable, or capricious manner.