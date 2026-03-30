Venu Srinivasan returns as chairman and MD of Sundaram Clayton

Sundaram Clayton Ltd (SCL), one of India’s leading auto components manufacturers, on Monday re-designated Venu Srinivasan, the current chairman emeritus and managing director (MD) of the company, as its chairman and MD

with immediate effect.

This comes after the current chairman, R Gopalan, stepped down from the post. Gopalan will continue as a non-executive independent director of the company. The company’s board accepted this change in directorate in a meeting held on March 27.

The development comes almost a month after the board approved the appointment of R Venkatesh as chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from April 1. This followed Vivek S Joshi’s resignation as CEO, effective March 31, due to personal reasons.

The promoters, led by Srinivasan and family, hold around 59 per cent stake in the company. This comes almost four years after Gopalan, the company's non-executive independent director at the time, was appointed chairman in April 2022, replacing Srinivasan himself. Srinivasan’s exit was then seen as part of a broader succession strategy across all TVS Group companies under his family. Following this, in May 2022, Srinivasan’s daughter Lakshmi Venu took charge as the MD of the company. Before this, she was the joint managing director of the company and was considered the lead architect of establishing Sundaram Clayton’s global footprint. Her decision to set up a foundry in Dorchester, South Carolina, in 2019 was almost prescient, as most US-based customers sought onshore foundry units to reduce supply chain risks and curtail carbon footprint.

She managed to turnaround Sundaram Clayton and make it a competitive foundry globally, and has built deep customer relationships with players like Cummins, Hyundai, Volvo, Paccar, and Daimler. On the other hand, Gopalan, an officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) before this, had held various responsible positions, including Member of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) under the control of the Prime Minister till April 2016. Before his retirement, he served as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India till July 2012. The change of guard comes as the company’s consolidated net loss widened to ₹51.92 crore in Q3FY26, compared with a net loss of ₹44.15 crore in Q3FY25. Net sales also dipped 6.3 per cent to ₹501.11 crore in Q3FY26 compared to the same quarter last fiscal.