Viceroy Properties secures ₹250 crore funding from Bajaj Housing Finance

Mumbai-based real estate developer Viceroy Properties has secured project funding of Rs 250 crore from Bajaj Housing Finance for its luxury residential project VISAVA in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

VISAVA is located in Versova, a micro-market within the MMR, and has a topline potential of Rs 1,000 crore. Viceroy will invest Rs 600 crore in the greenfield project, Cyrus Mody, Viceroy Properties' chief executive officer and founder, told Business Standard.

Mody said, "Versova has firmly established itself as one of Mumbai's premier luxury residential micro-markets, defined by constrained land supply, significantly upgraded infrastructure such as the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sea Link, and robust end-user demand. The early market response to our project speaks for itself: 30-35 per cent of inventory already absorbed, reflecting genuine buyer conviction in both the location and the quality of the finished product."

VISAVA is spread across a land parcel of 2 acres, which was bought by Viceroy a couple of years ago. The project features 3- and 4-BHK residences. "What we're seeing is a clear and deliberate shift where discerning buyers are seeking larger, better-designed homes in proven neighbourhoods, driven not just by lifestyle aspirations but by the logic of long-term value preservation. The sustained sales momentum, combined with fresh institutional backing for the project, is a strong signal that Versova's luxury residential story is still in its early chapters," Mody added. Viceroy will repay the funds obtained from Bajaj "on competitive and flexible terms" over a period of five years.