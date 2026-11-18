The Supreme Court, in its November 16 ruling, upheld the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT’s) decision to set aside Twinstar Technologies' ₹2,962 crore resolution plan for 13 Videocon group companies and return to its lenders for reconsideration.

The initial plan offered ₹2,962.02 crore against claims of ₹64,838.63 crore, which will result in a 95.85 per cent haircut. Despite receiving approval from lenders holding 95.09 per cent of the voting rights, it faced opposition over proposed payments to dissenting financial creditors.

In Twinstar Technologies Ltd v. Bank of Maharashtra and Ors, the bench held that commercial decisions cannot override mandatory requirements specified under the IBC. The court further laid down the safeguards governing when an approved requirement plan can be sent back to the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

What is a haircut in insolvency, and why was Videocon’s so large? A haircut in IBC means the difference between the loan amount and the actual value of the asset used as collateral to lenders and creditors. In Videocon’s case, the ₹2,962.02 crore offer against claims of ₹64,838.63 crore meant creditors would let go of approximately 95.85 per cent of their claims. “The Court has reiterated that the extent of a haircut under a resolution plan is a matter of commercial wisdom and is not open to judicial review,” said Kanan Chawda, Partner, White & Brief - Advocates & Solicitors. However, it upheld the decision of the NCLAT to set aside the approval and remit the plan to the CoC owing to the non-compliance of the plan with the code, especially as the CoC itself had sought remand of the plan before the NCLAT for reconsideration, Chawda further added.

If 95 per cent of lenders approved the deal, why was it challenged? The plan received 95.09 per cent approval in the CoC in 2020. However, Bank of Maharashtra, IFCI and SIDBI challenged its approval before the NCLAT. The dissenting lenders raised objections, citing that their statutory dues were not being paid in money and with the required priority. The Supreme Court upheld the objection. It further clarified that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had approved before the CoC’s voting concluded. Therefore, the CCI approval issue was not a valid ground for setting aside the plan. “An approval of a plan even with an overwhelming majority of the CoC does not act to cure a defect or an illegality in the Resolution Plan. The Supreme Court has appropriately noted the roles of the CoC and the NCLT/NCLAT and, while reaffirming that commercial decisions are the domain of the CoC, recognised that if a plan is otherwise found to adhere to the requirements of the applicable law,” said Bikash Jhawar, Senior Partner, Saraf and Partners.

Neither the SC nor the NCLAT held the plan to be legal while rejecting the CoC approval, Jhawar further added. What rights do dissenting lenders have under the IBC? Section 30(2)(b) of the IBC talks about the protection to financial creditors who do not vote in favour of a resolution plan. They must receive at least the amount prescribed under the provision, linked to what they would receive under Section 53(1) if the company goes to liquidation. “As far as the question of payment by way of NCDs is concerned, the same is impermissible,” said Smiti Verma, Partner & Co-founder, Chamber One. In the judgment, the SC has inter alia held that dissenting financial creditors who choose to quit the corporate debtor cannot be forced to remain attached to it by issuance of equities or securities. Relying on its earlier judgment in Jaypee Kensington, the SC reiterated that payment for section 30(2)(b) meant payment only in terms of money, Verma further added.

When can NCLT or NCLAT intervene in a lender-approved plan? Section 31 of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) talks about whether a resolution plan complies with the essential requirements of the IBC. Section 61(3) talks about the grounds on which its approval can be challenged before NCLAT. However, neither tribunal can rewrite a plan or replace the CoC’s commercial judgment. In Videocon's case, the NCLT had directed that dissenting lenders receive their liquidation entitlement in cash. The Supreme Court held that this changed the payment structure approved by the earlier mandate approved by the CoC. The correct course was to return the plan to lenders for reconsideration.

What happens to the Videocon resolution plan now? The CoC can reconsider the proposal. The Supreme Court further clarified that it can examine a new Twinstar plan or invite fresh bids. However, the court has not mentioned any particular bidder. It also rejected the argument that CoC has lost its official authority or has no legal effect. Authorising CoC to exist until the plan is implemented or liquidation is ordered. What does the ruling mean for banks, bidders and future insolvency deals? For banks, the judgment reinforces that majority approval cannot override the legal provisions backed by statutory mandate, meant for the dissenting creditors.