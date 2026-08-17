Vijay Shekhar Sharma-controlled Resilient may sell 4.98% Paytm stake

Resilient Asset Management BV, an entity owned by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has proposed to sell up to a 4.98 per cent stake in One 97 Communications, with the proceeds going to Chinese investor Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV under a 2023 agreement between the two.

In a stock exchange filing on Monday, the Noida-based company said the fintech firm was not a party to the transaction, adding that there was no change in Sharma’s direct shareholding in the company.

Sharma held a 9.03 per cent stake in Paytm as of June 2026. Resilient’s stake in the firm stood at 10.24 per cent.

Paytm’s stock price closed 1.31 per cent lower on Monday at Rs 1,583 a share. Resilient had acquired around a 10.20 per cent equity stake in Paytm from Antfin against optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) issued to Antfin in 2023. The agreement stated that any economic interest would belong to Antfin. The Sharma-owned entity was not required to make any cash payment or provide guarantees or other value assurances to Antfin for acquiring the stake. The agreement in 2023 had come at a time when the company was seeking to eliminate the overhang of a Chinese backer on its board.