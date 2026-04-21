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Vikram Saha resigns as Deputy MD, board member of Can Fin Homes

Senior executive steps down following transfer by parent bank, exits board as whole-time director, company says in regulatory filing

Can Fin Homes
Can Fin Homes (Photo: Justdial)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 8:18 PM IST
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Vikram Saha has resigned from his position as Deputy Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel of Can Fin Homes, effective from the commencement of business hours on April 15, 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
The resignation, dated April 14, 2026, comes in the wake of Saha’s transfer by the company’s parent bank. He has also stepped down from the Board of Directors, where he served as a whole-time director.
 
In his resignation letter addressed to the board, Saha cited his transfer as the reason for stepping down and expressed appreciation for the support and guidance extended by fellow board members during his tenure.
 
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Topics :Can Fin HomesCan Fin Homes LimitedCompany News

First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

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