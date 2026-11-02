Vimag Labs bets on magnet-free motors, eyes ₹100 cr revenue in FY28

Vimag Labs, an advanced motor-technology company developing electric motors without rare-earth permanent magnets, is targeting revenue of ₹100 crore in the next financial year as it moves into commercial deployment and scales up manufacturing.

The company, which has set up its first manufacturing facility at MET City in Jhajjar, Haryana, is preparing to expand its presence across electric mobility, industrial equipment, commercial vehicles and strategic applications, including defence and aerospace.

The firm plans to commercialise its patented Virtual Magnet Synchronous Motor (VMSM) technology across multiple power segments and expand into international markets over the next few years. "We are currently in deployment mode, and our revenue target is ₹100 crore for the 2027-28 financial year," Manish Seth, CEO and co-founder of Vimag Labs, said.

Developed for the first time in India, the advanced technology addresses a significant vulnerability in the global electric motor supply chain, given the geographical concentration of rare-earth resources and processing capabilities, price volatility and geopolitical uncertainties surrounding these critical materials. With electric mobility, industrial electrification and defence manufacturing expanding rapidly, reducing dependence on such materials has become an important strategic consideration for countries aggressively pushing to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities. "Our patented VMSM platform replaces physical permanent magnets with electronically controlled, software-defined magnetic fields, eliminating the requirement for rare-earth permanent magnets while delivering comparable or superior performance in terms of efficiency, power density and overall motor performance," said Seth.

The development of alternative motor technologies is significant as India is set to expand its electric vehicle ecosystem, strengthen domestic defence manufacturing and build capabilities in advanced industrial technologies. Dependence on imported critical materials could expose these sectors to supply disruptions and external price pressures. "India has an opportunity not merely to manufacture electric motors but to develop and own foundational motor technology that can compete globally. We have developed the technology, validated it and now production has commenced, all in record time," said Seth. The manufacturing facility, spread across 10,000 sq ft, is designed to manufacture motors and associated control systems using advanced automation, digitally connected processes and quality-controlled production systems. The company plans to invest ₹50 crore in phases in the facility, which can be expanded to 20,000 sq ft.

Vimag has already exported its first production batch of controllers to the United States and Germany, an important milestone in its efforts to establish the commercial viability of its technology. It also plans to move into the production of higher-power motors and propulsion systems, including applications exceeding 570 kW, in the next few months. The company's expansion strategy is being supported by an exclusive technology licensing, manufacturing and commercialisation agreement for an advanced high-voltage power-electronics platform developed in the US. The platform covers inverters, charging systems and power distribution capabilities and supports an architecture of up to 1,200 volts. It recently raised $5 million in its Series A round led by Accel, with participation from Chakra Growth Fund and Thinkuvate.