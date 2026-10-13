Vimag Labs starts production at Haryana plant, plans ₹50 crore investment

Accel-backed deep-tech startup Vimag Labs on Tuesday said it has started production at its first manufacturing facility at Jhajjar, in Haryana and plans to invest ₹50 crore in a phased manner in scaling capacity.

Vimag, which manufactures and assembles motor and control systems and related propulsion systems, has already completed and exported its first production batch from the Jhajjar facility, the company said.

The site is the starting point of a phased manufacturing build-out in India, the company said, adding it currently plans around ₹50 crore investment across this build-out.

"Our initial focus is on scaling mid-power motor and control systems for commercial programmes. As customer programmes mature, we plan to extend manufacturing into high-power systems of 570 kW and above and deepen partnerships across India for manufacturing, supply chain, tooling and industrialisation," said Manish Seth, Co-founder and CEO, Vimag Labs.

The overall scale of investment will continue to evolve with market traction and expansion opportunities, Vimag said, adding that its manufacturing network is designed to scale toward up to 10,000 motor and control systems per month as customer volumes build. Currently, the Jhajjar facility covers 10,000 sq ft with the ability to expand to approximately 20,000 sq ft. The initial phase is focused on industrialisation, process validation and serial production of mid-power motor and control systems, it said. The objective is to create a flexible India-based production base that can scale with customer traction and support both domestic and global programmes, the company said.