Vinay Tonse joins Yes Bank as MD & CEO designate after RBI approval

Yes Bank on Thursday said that Vinay Muralidhar Tonse has joined as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) designate, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval. He has been appointed for a three-year term. He will take charge from the incumbent, Prashant Kumar, on April 6, 2026.

He is a seasoned banker with over 35 years of experience spanning treasury, retail banking, corporate banking, international operations and asset management, making him one of the most versatile leaders in the Indian financial services sector. He recently served as managing director at State Bank of India, where he led the lender’s retail operations and managed a retail book (deposits + advances) of around $800 billion — the largest in the country. During this period, he played a key role in strengthening SBI’s customer franchise and balance sheet.