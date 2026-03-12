Home / Companies / News / Vinay Tonse joins Yes Bank as MD & CEO designate after RBI approval

Vinay Tonse joins Yes Bank as MD & CEO designate after RBI approval

Former SBI managing director Vinay Muralidhar Tonse joins Yes Bank as MD & CEO designate for three years and will take charge from incumbent Prashant Kumar in April 2026

Vinay Muralidhar Tonse, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) designate, Yes Bank
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 7:30 PM IST
Yes Bank on Thursday said that Vinay Muralidhar Tonse has joined as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) designate, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval. He has been appointed for a three-year term. He will take charge from the incumbent, Prashant Kumar, on April 6, 2026.
 
He is a seasoned banker with over 35 years of experience spanning treasury, retail banking, corporate banking, international operations and asset management, making him one of the most versatile leaders in the Indian financial services sector. He recently served as managing director at State Bank of India, where he led the lender’s retail operations and managed a retail book (deposits + advances) of around $800 billion — the largest in the country. During this period, he played a key role in strengthening SBI’s customer franchise and balance sheet. 
Tonse is a commerce graduate from St. Joseph’s College of Commerce, Bengaluru, and holds a master’s degree in commerce from Bangalore University. 
On assuming office, Vinay Tonse said, “I am excited to be part of the distinguished legacy of Yes Bank. I look forward to bringing my experience and learnings to further strengthen this institution. Together with the Board and my colleagues, I remain deeply committed to creating long-term value for all our stakeholders. Guided by my personal motto, ‘Make A Difference’, I firmly believe that, collectively, we will continue to make a meaningful and lasting impact. I would also like to acknowledge the significant contributions of my predecessor, Mr. Prashant Kumar, whose leadership has played a vital role in reinforcing the bank’s foundation.”
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

