Vinay Tonse takes charge as YES Bank CEO, outlines growth roadmap

Yes Bank on Monday announced that veteran banker Vinay Tonse has assumed charge as its managing director and chief executive officer, signalling the start of a new strategic phase for the lender.

Tonse, who brings over three decades of experience across retail, corporate, treasury, and international banking, steps into the role at a time when the bank is seeking to accelerate profitable growth while consolidating the gains made over the past few years.

In his first statement as CEO, Tonse emphasised a four-pillar strategy — People, Products, Processes, and Technology — as the cornerstone of YES Bank’s next phase of transformation. “YES Bank has a strong foundation and has demonstrated resilience over the last six years. My focus will be on accelerating profitable growth, strengthening the balance sheet, and deepening engagement with employees, customers, and stakeholders,” Tonse said.