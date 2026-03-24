VinFast Auto India signs MoU with CSB Bank for auto financing solutions

Electric carmaker VinFast Auto India on Tuesday said it has partnered with CSB Bank to provide auto and inventory financing for its dealer network.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSB Bank for the purpose, VinFast Auto India said in a statement.

The partnership aims to deliver a comprehensive and convenient suite of credit solutions for potential customers of electric SUVs -- VF 6 and VF 7, supporting VinFast's growth strategy in the world's third-largest automotive market, it added.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to offer flexible financing solutions that reduce entry barriers, while continuing to build a reliable and well-rounded ecosystem. It is one of several steps we are taking to ensure a consistent, dependable, and customer-focused EV experience in the country," VinFast India CEO, Tapan Ghosh said.