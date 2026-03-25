VinFast mulls retail expansion in India; plans 75 outlets by end-2026

VinFast, which has already made its mark by becoming the fourth-largest-selling EV maker in India, is now expanding its retail network. The company has completed 50 retail outlets within eight months of its entry into the Indian market and has now set a target of having 75 dealerships across 60 cities by the end of 2026. Vietnamese automobile majorwhich has already made its mark by becoming the fourth-largest-selling EV maker in India, is now expanding its retail network. The company has completed 50 retail outlets within eight months of its entry into the Indian market and has now set a target of having 75 dealerships across 60 cities by the end of 2026.

This expansion strategy will not only focus on metro cities and major urban hubs but also extend to emerging markets, reinforcing the company’s commitment to making premium electric mobility accessible across the country.

Tapan Ghosh, chief executive officer, VinFast India, said: “We have attained a key milestone with 50 showrooms established nationwide, reflecting our accelerated expansion and resolute commitment to strengthening our brand presence across the country. The opening of our flagship 3S facility in Bengaluru builds on this progress, delivering integrated excellence in sales, service, and spare parts to meet customer needs effectively. This rapid growth underscores VinFast’s pivotal role in advancing India’s electric vehicle ecosystem."