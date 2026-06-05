Vingroup's Green SM enters Indian taxi market with electric cars

"Each vehicle is equipped with drinking water, wet tissues, and essential amenities to bring passengers a more comfortable journey," Green SM said, adding that the vehicle is equipped with interior as well as exterior cameras to ensure passenger safety.
The firm stated that the Green SM app is now live in certain areas where the cab services have been made operational. To celebrate the launch, Green SM said it was offering a discount of 50 per cent (up to Rs 250) on any ride between June 5 and June 11.
With the addition of India, Green SM is now operating in five markets. Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines and India are the five countries where Green SM operates cab services.