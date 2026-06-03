Home / Companies / News / Visa appoints Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador for India campaign

Visa appoints Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador for India campaign

The payments giant launched its "Infinitely More" campaign focused on affluent, experience-driven Indian consumers

Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 11:14 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Global payment network Visa announced a new campaign in India, namely “Infinitely More” featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan who will be its new brand ambassador for India.  The campaign reflects a defining shift from ownership to experiences, where aspiration and an affluent mindset is increasingly shaped by how consumers live, explore, and engage with the world around them, Visa said in a statement “The modern Indian affluent consumer is increasingly global, discerning, and experience led. Shah Rukh Khan embodies this mindset perfectly — iconic, aspirational, and trusted,” said Gaurav Ramdev, Head of Marketing, India & South Asia at Visa. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Anthropic expands Project Glasswing to 15 more countries, India gets access

NMDC plans up to ₹50K crore investment amid diversification push

IEX trade volume rises 18.6%, Day-Ahead Market price up 18.3% in May

Vanguard marks down Ola Consumer valuation to about $70 million

IT major Wipro CEO Pallia's salary down 15.7% to $5.29 million

Topics :VisaShah Rukh Khanbrand ambassadors

First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story