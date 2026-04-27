Visa appoints Suresh Sethi as group country manager for India, South Asia

Visa, a payment gateway provider, on Monday announced that Suresh Sethi has been appointed Group Country Manager for India and South Asia.

In this role, Sethi will lead Visa's strategy and operations across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan, the company said in a statement.

He succeeds Sandeep Ghosh, who is leaving Visa for other opportunities.

Based in Mumbai, Sethi will report to Stephen Karpin, Regional President, Asia Pacific, Visa, it said.

Most recently, Sethi served as MD and CEO of Protean e-Gov Technologies Ltd, where he led its transformation into an agile, product-led Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) institution, it added.