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Visa's Sandeep Ghosh to step down as India, South Asia country manager

Ghosh took over the role of country manager from T R (Ram) Ramachandran in March 2022

Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, India & South Asia, Visa
Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, INSA
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 8:47 PM IST
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Visa’s India and South Asia group country manager, Sandeep Ghosh, is stepping down after four years to pursue an external opportunity, the US-based card network said.
 
“This decision was communicated in advance, enabling a well-planned transition,” a spokesperson for Visa said in a statement, adding that Ghosh’s successor has been identified, and the appointment will be made public shortly.
 
Ghosh took over the role of country manager from T R (Ram) Ramachandran in March 2022.
 
Prior to joining Visa, Ghosh was partner and leader of the financial services consulting practice at EY for India. He previously worked in roles such as chief executive officer at Bharti AXA Life and led commercial banking verticals of Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland and Citi for Asia and India.
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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 7:57 PM IST

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