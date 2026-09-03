VLCC raises ₹110 crore from BlackSoil Capital to support expansion

Beauty and wellness brand VLCC has raised ₹110 crore from BlackSoil Capital to support its next phase of growth across its beauty, wellness and personal care businesses.

The Carlyle-backed company continues to scale its products and services businesses and expand across international markets. The funds raised will support ongoing business requirements and growth opportunities, including strengthening its operating platform and supporting the expansion of its businesses and subsidiaries, the company said in a release.

Deepak Taluja, chief executive officer of VLCC, said: “This financing will enable us to pursue our growth plans across our businesses, including new product introduction and store network expansion. With increasing demand for organised beauty and wellness services and products, we remain focused on enhancing customer experience, expanding our reach, and building a stronger, future-ready platform.”