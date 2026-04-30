Vodafone Idea AGR dues reduced to ₹64,046 crore after DoT review

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has cut the Aditya Birla Group-backed Vodafone Idea’s outstanding adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by 27 per cent to ₹64,046 crore following a reassessment, from the earlier amount of ₹87,695 crore.

The dues, reassessed by the DoT and finalised by a committee constituted by the DoT to reassess the AGR dues, now stand frozen as of December 31, 2025, where the majority of it will have to be paid in six instalments over six years beginning FY2036, thus maintaining the 10-year breather given to the struggling carrier earlier this year.

“We now wish to submit that the DoT, vide its communication dated April 30, 2026, has informed that the Committee formed for the purpose has finalised the AGR dues at ₹64,046 crore as on December 31, 2025,” Vodafone Idea said in a statement to the BSE on Thursday evening, after market hours closed.

“This final amount will be payable as follows: (a) Minimum ₹100 crore to be paid annually over four years from FY2031-32 to FY2034-35; (b) The remaining amount to be paid in six equal instalments annually from FY2035-36 to FY2040-41,” it added. As per the terms, Vi will have to pay ₹124 crore annually over the next six years, starting March this year till March 2031. The amount is for dues of FY2018 and FY2019, which were not part of the reassessment. A minimum of ₹100 crore will be paid every year for four years ending March 2035. The remaining AGR dues, split into six instalments amounting to ₹10,608 crore each year, will have to be paid annually from March 2036 to March 2041.

According to officials, the first payment of ₹124 crore for March 2026 has been paid. Vi is yet to announce its Q4FY26 and full-year FY26 results, which will now take into account the final reassessed AGR dues. Sector watchers said that finality to the reassessment and reduction of the outstanding amount would give banks and potential investors clarity on Vi’s financials. “The AGR relief meaningfully improves the financial viability of Vodafone Idea—it eases near-term cash flows, strengthens lender confidence, and makes bank funding more accessible. Equally, it signals policy support, which can revive investor interest; however, sustained capital infusion and execution on network investments will remain critical for a full turnaround,” a senior analyst said, asking not to be named.

The relief comes at a time when the No. 3 carrier was planning to invest ₹45,000 crore over the next three years in order to revive the company through a strategic reset focusing on network expansion, profitability and customer retention. Of the new capex, ₹25,000 crore will come from bank funding and ₹10,000 crore from non-funded facilities. The company is not considering a fresh equity infusion to bring in a strategic investor, chief executive officer Abhijit Kishore had said in January this year; however, industry analysts say that complete revival will hinge on fresh equity coming into the company and the government diluting its share, followed by conversion of additional government debt to equity.