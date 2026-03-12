Vodafone Idea execs to meet institutional investors in HK, Singapore

Top management of India’s third-largest carrier, Vodafone Idea, are set to meet institutional investors in Singapore and Hong Kong next week, as it looks to raise funds from overseas entities to meet its capex needs planned for the coming years.

The Aditya Birla Group-backed carrier said in an exchange filing on March 11 that it will meet institutional investors in Singapore on 16 March and in Hong Kong on 17 March. The meetings, it said, would be one-on-one and in groups, without sharing details on the identity of the investors or the type of funding the discussions are likely to be about.