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Home / Companies / News / Vodafone Idea gets ₹26.83 crore DoT notice over spectrum rollout delay

Vodafone Idea gets ₹26.83 crore DoT notice over spectrum rollout delay

The company said it is reviewing the notice received on Friday (July 31) and evaluating next steps

Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 5:39 PM IST
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The Telecom Department has issued a notice to Vodafone Idea for payment of ₹26.83 crore in liquidated damages, citing alleged default in minimum rollout obligations in respect of spectrum allocated under auctions of 2022, the telco said on Saturday.

The company said it is reviewing the notice received on Friday (July 31) and evaluating next steps.

On the details of the notice, issued by the Department of Telecom, Vodafone Idea (VIL) in a BSE filing said that this is for payment of "liquidated damages amounting to ₹26.83 crore for alleged default in compliance of minimum rollout obligations in respect of spectrum allocated under Spectrum Auction conducted in 2022".

The violation pertains to network rollout obligations as specified under the Notice Inviting Applications 2022 (the bid document), which needs to be complied with once the spectrum is assigned.

Vodafone Idea, however, said there is no financial or other impact on operations.

"The company is reviewing the notice and evaluating the next steps in this matter," the filing added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Vodafone IdeaDepartment of TelecommunicationsspectrumCompany News

First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

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