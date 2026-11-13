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Vodafone Idea in advanced talks with PSU banks for funding, says CEO

Vodafone Idea expects to finalise funding from public sector banks this quarter as it ramps up capital expenditure to expand its 5G network and strengthen 4G capacity

Abhijit Kishore, CEO, Vodafone Idea
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Abhijit Kishore, CEO, Vodafone Idea
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 7:08 PM IST
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Vodafone Idea (Vi) is expecting to finalise fundraising from public sector banks within the ongoing quarter even as it draws from non-funded bank facilities raised in the first half of FY27 for capex requirements. Chief executive officer Abhijit Kishore told analysts during the Q2FY27 earnings call that discussions with banks for funded facilities of ₹25,000 crore were at an advanced stage, but it need not raise the full amount upfront and may draw down in phases based on its capex plans.
 
The No. 3 carrier, backed by the Aditya Birla Group, secured incremental funding of ₹4,000 crore in Q2FY27 and over ₹6,000 crore in Q1FY27, taking the total to ₹10,400 crore in H1FY27, from Indian private banks and foreign banks. Its capex more than doubled sequentially to ₹3,946 crore in Q2FY27.
 
“The largest part of the cohort, which is the Indian public sector banks, that conversation is the large kitty, and that is, I hope that when I meet the next time, I'm able to share a good news with that, but yes, that's very close to the closure,” Kishore said, responding to questions from analysts.
 
“We will draw down as and when required. We don't need the entire ₹35,000, and hence I don't think we need to really wait for the entire thing to kind of tie up... whatever money is required to bring the capex intensity, which is where you see that we kind of doubled the capex intensity, and this intensity is going to continue over the next coming quarters as well,” the top executive added.
 
In response to questions from analysts on the mismatch between the high credit facilities and the low scale of bank borrowings in Q2FY27, chief financial officer Tejas Mehta said that while the funding arrangement comprised funded and non-funded facilities, Vi was using the non-funded facilities — primarily letters of credit — for capex needs and would use those first before moving to the funded facility. Mehta added that the company had started to draw on the non-funded facilities, which was reflected in the quarterly financials. Vi’s bank debt was ₹943 crore in Q2FY27.
 
"Almost all of what you see now, over ₹800 crore, is part of the new drawdown. That will continue to increase as we exhaust our facilities and make payments towards them," he said.
 
The management said Vi’s legacy debt had been fully repaid and the fresh debt was coming from the incremental funding secured from banks. Free cash stood at ₹5,470 crore as of September 2026. The carrier also paid spectrum dues of over ₹4,300 crore due in October 2026, taking its dues paid against spectrum purchased in previous auctions for FY27 to ₹6,000 crore, against obligations of ₹7,000 crore.
 
Vi is engaged with banks for funding across three cohorts — a public sector bank consortium led by the State Bank of India, Indian private banks and external commercial borrowing (ECB) funding through foreign banks. “On the public sector bank consortium, the process continues to progress very well, while the involvement of the multiple lenders has resulted in the overall process taking a little longer than what we had earlier anticipated, but we remain confident in our engagement with the consortium,” Kishore added.
 
The company intends to raise ₹35,000 crore in funded facilities and another ₹10,000 crore in non-funded credit facilities to fund its aggressive capex plan of ₹45,000 crore over the next three years. The capex will be aimed at expanding its 5G presence and strengthening 4G capacity as it attempts to take customers away from competitors.
 
Kishore added that subscriber trends were improving in the prepaid and postpaid segments. The carrier's enterprise business will receive greater focus as it aims to expand beyond traditional connectivity into IoT, digital infrastructure, managed security services and cloud. It is a model that its peers have successfully created as well.
  
   

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Topics :Vodafone IdeaPSU bankFundraising

First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 7:08 PM IST

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