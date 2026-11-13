Vodafone Idea in advanced talks with PSU banks for funding, says CEO

In response to questions from analysts on the mismatch between the high credit facilities and the low scale of bank borrowings in Q2FY27, chief financial officer Tejas Mehta said that while the funding arrangement comprised funded and non-funded facilities, Vi was using the non-funded facilities — primarily letters of credit — for capex needs and would use those first before moving to the funded facility. Mehta added that the company had started to draw on the non-funded facilities, which was reflected in the quarterly financials. Vi’s bank debt was ₹943 crore in Q2FY27.