Vodafone Idea's customer tide turns after long slump: Trai data

Still, quarterly net additions of 200,000 to 300,000 remain modest, Cally said, adding that they would need to build into more than 2 million quarterly additions over time to demonstrate a meaningful recovery.

Mahesh Uppal, director at telecom consulting firm Com First India, said 5G itself was incidental for most users because Vi was the last of the private carriers to launch the technology. The more important factor was a renewed perception of stability around the company, he said. “Perception would have helped in building confidence in the company's onward journey not the service per se,” Uppal said. Despite its financial difficulties, Vodafone Idea’s quality-of-service parameters were “always comparable” with market leaders Jio and Airtel, he said, adding, “With the substantive relief it got from the government, there is more confidence in its continued survival and progress.”