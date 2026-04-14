Volkswagen bets on pricing, buyback as Taigun starts at ₹10.99 lakh

Volkswagen India has launched the updated Volkswagen Taigun at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), doubling down on a value-led strategy amid intensifying competition in the compact SUV segment.

The refreshed Taigun is positioned to attract both first-time buyers and upgrade seekers, with prices going up to Rs 19.29 lakh for the top-end GT Plus Sport variant.

In a pricing-linked ownership push, the company also introduced an assured buyback programme offering 75 per cent residual value of the ex-showroom price after three years or 30,000 km (terms and conditions apply). The scheme, valid for bookings till May 31, is aimed at lowering the effective cost of ownership and improving resale predictability, key concerns for urban buyers.

The new Taigun also sees the introduction of an 8-speed automatic transmission paired with the 1.0-litre TSI engine, expanding the automatic options in the mid-variant range, where demand has been steadily rising. Higher trims continue to contribute nearly 60 per cent of sales. Nitin Kohli, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Historically, the higher trimlines of this SUV have been more preferred and constitute nearly 60 per cent of the model’s sales. Even for the new Taigun, we have packaged the variants to ensure our customers avail of the best value at an attractive price proposition.” Volkswagen said the variant strategy has been recalibrated to deliver stronger value across price points, particularly in the highline and topline trims, which now pack in more technology and safety features.