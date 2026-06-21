Voltas crosses 1 million AC sales mark in record time during FY27

Voltas on Sunday said its air-conditioner sales for FY27 crossed the 1 million mark in record time, strengthening its leadership position in the Indian room air-conditioner market, which it attributed to strong consumer demand.

The company amplified consumer engagement through its communication strategy, which includes its latest campaign featuring AI-enabled products with celebrity endorsements. Its distribution and service network has also contributed to strengthening brand preference and accelerating growth across markets, it said in a release to the exchanges.

Mukundan Menon, managing director, Voltas Ltd, said: “Crossing the one million sales milestone within the first three months of a financial year is a significant achievement for Voltas. Achieving this landmark in record time reflects the trust that consumers have placed in our brand and the strength of the execution delivered by our teams and channel partners across the country.”