Voltas sells record 1 million AC units in Q1FY27 amid strong demand

Leading room air conditioner maker Voltas said it has crossed the milestone of selling one million units within the first three months of the ongoing 2026-27 financial year.

The Tata Group company claimed it has achieved the landmark in record time and further strengthened its leadership position in the Indian room air conditioner (RAC) market.

In 2023-24, Voltas claimed to have achieved the two-million RAC sales milestone, which was the industry's first.

Earlier in April this year, rival LG Electronics India also announced that it has crossed the one-million air-conditioner sales mark in the first quarter of calendar year 2026, ahead of the peak summer season, underscoring strong demand momentum in the country's RAC market.

The Indian RAC industry size is estimated to be approximately 12.5 -14 million units annually. Voltas attributed the milestone to a series of strategic initiatives undertaken over the past year, including a refreshed product portfolio with differentiated offerings across premium, mid-range and value segments, enabling it to cater to a wider spectrum of consumers and strengthen its presence across key price points. "Crossing the one million sales milestone within the first three months of a financial year is a significant achievement for Voltas. Achieving this landmark in record time reflects the trust that consumers have placed in our brand and the strength of the execution delivered by our teams and channel partners across the country," Voltas Managing Director Mukundan Menon said.

The achievement reinforces Voltas' position as India's leading AC brand and reflects the strength of its product portfolio, distribution network and consumer-centric approach, he added. The company, in a late-night statement on Saturday, said it also enhanced consumer engagement through marketing initiatives, including campaigns for its AI-enabled product range, supported by its extensive distribution and service network across the country. With summer continuing in several parts of the country, the company said it remains focused on addressing the growing cooling needs of consumers while driving the next phase of growth in the room air-conditioner category. The Indian RAC market is considered very competitive, where players like Voltas, LG, Daikin, BlueStar, Hitachi, Panasonic, and Lloyd are operating.