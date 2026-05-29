Waaree Energies planning to hire banks for $700 million share sale

By Rajesh Mascarenhas and Baiju Kalesh

Indian solar panel maker Waaree Energies Ltd. is preparing to raise as much as $700 million through a share sale to institutional investors as soon as July, subject to market conditions, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company has selected Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., and Nomura Holdings Inc. to manage the offering, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Waaree is expected to begin formal marketing for the planned share sale next month, the people said.