Walmart CEO Furner visits India, addresses Flipkart townhall, may meet PM

Doubling up on sourcing from India is another big goal for Walmart. Former CEO Doug had announced last year that annual sourcing from India should touch $10 billion by 2027, up from $3 billion a few years ago. In his last visit to India, Doug had said that it’s rare to have such a large economy growing so fast. “We want to be part of that process,’’ he had said. The new CEO, Furner, shared a similar sentiment at the Fiipkart townhall.