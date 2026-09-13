Wanted, a fit and proper director: Bill proposes tighter governance norms

Doing away with criminal sanctions for non-fraud, procedural defaults would not just insulate IDs from unwarranted prosecution, it would also encourage seasoned governance professionals to join corporate boards, company law experts said. However, industry experts flagged that decriminalisation should not have been the only incentive given to directors to join Boards.

“There is no conscious regulatory effort by any regulator to lessen the onus on IDs. There are many landmines that directors have to be aware of. The regulator is delegating their function to IDs and putting too much onus on them. There needs to be a serious debate on delegating the regulatory functions which the authority should be doing,” a senior industry executive who did not wish to be named said.