WazirX launches free crypto tax reporting tool ahead of tax filing deadline

Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX on Tuesday launched Taxlyst, a free tax reporting platform that allows investors to generate tax reports from transactions across multiple crypto exchanges ahead of India's income tax filing deadline.

The exchange said the platform is designed to simplify crypto tax calculations by enabling users to upload transaction histories from any exchange and generate reports on gains, losses and tax liabilities within minutes.

Taxlyst automatically analyses trading activity and produces reports including virtual digital asset (VDA) gains and losses, estimated tax liability, futures profit and loss statements, exchange-wise transaction summaries and Schedule VDA-ready reports for income tax filings. For spot transactions, the platform uses the First In, First Out (FIFO) method to calculate gains and losses.

The tool also allows users to download detailed reports, including transaction histories, futures profit and loss statements, USDT-INR conversion reports used for tax calculations and Schedule VDA reports formatted for Indian income tax returns. "Many investors still spend hours manually reconciling trades across different exchanges, and even small calculation mistakes can create unnecessary stress during tax filing. We built Taxlyst to simplify this entire process. Whether someone trades on WazirX or elsewhere, they should be able to upload their transaction history and receive a structured, tax-ready report within minutes," WazirX founder Nischal Shetty said. Dilip Chenoy, chairperson of the Bharat Web3 Association (BWA), said simpler reporting tools could improve tax compliance as digital assets become more widely held by investors.