Weak festive cheer likely to impact retail companies in Oct-Dec quarter

Retail companies may not report strong same-store sales growth in the October-December quarter, and the topline is expected to be led by store expansion.

Brokerages state that the quarter, which typically witnesses higher sales due to the festive season, has been impacted by weak customer sentiment, affecting the same-store sales growth (SSSG).

“Growth is largely driven by new store additions, with SSSG being a mixed bag. The festive season had been soft with lower-than-expected SSSG for most companies versus their own internal expectations,” Dolat Capital wrote in its report.

The domestic brokerage added, “These, in turn, may impact inventory levels, lead to early end-of-season sales (EOSS), and thus may impact gross margin in future quarters, in our view, for the apparel companies.”



On SSSG trends, the brokerage expects Westside could see it stand at around 8 per cent, Zudio at around 4 per cent, Vmart at 4 per cent on a low base, and Dmart at 4 per cent. However, it expects Pantaloons SSSG to come in negative at -3.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY). “Though the performance of Pantaloons is weak, it is an improvement versus H1FY24, where it reported approximately -16 per cent SSS degrowth,” it said.

Nuvama Institutional Equities also pointed out that while initial expectations were higher, the quarter did not see any revival in sentiment or demand despite it being the festive season.



The brokerage added, “This also poses a larger question on when and how revival will play out, given the festive trigger is behind.”

It expects Trent to sustain its outperformance in the quarter and expects jewellery demand to be stable, which remains an exception.

On Titan, Kotak Institutional Equities said in its report, “We model 19 per cent YoY growth in standalone jewellery sales (excluding the sale of gold bullion), led by good festive and wedding buying, partly impacted by the shift in the inauspicious period ('Shradh') to the third quarter this year versus the second quarter last year, and rise in gold prices, and 18 per cent YoY growth in the watch and eyewear (aided by store growth) segments.”



The brokerage also estimated consolidated revenue growth of 18 per cent YoY in the October-December quarter for Dmart with the addition of five stores and single-digit SSSG.

“We expect consolidated gross margin (GM) of 15 per cent (up 30 basis points quarter-on-quarter) and EBITDA margin of 8.6 per cent (up 60 basis points QoQ) owing to favorable seasonality,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in its report.

In its outlooks, Dolat Capital noted that from a price perspective, with business trends hopefully to improve from here, it prefers Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL).

“Trent’s operating performance remains the strongest, though valuation captures this optimism. The business model of Dmart remains strong but growth has been moderating,” it said.