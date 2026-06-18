Weak FY27 JLR outlook to weigh on Tata Motors passenger business

North America is the geography offering the largest growth opportunity. About 44 per cent of North American volume comes from vehicles priced above $50,000 per unit, and 58 per cent of that volume is accounted for by SUVs, a segment in which JLR is particularly strong. JLR is refining its product portfolio for North America and introducing market-specific enhancements. It is also open to strategic partnerships, such as its recent collaboration with Stellantis to deliver new Defender products in the region.

In its Q4 earnings call, TMPV guided for 10 per cent growth in the domestic passenger vehicle industry in FY27. TMPV has a solid order book and capacity expansion plans to support this demand. It has lean channel inventory of 20 days, with waiting periods of four to eight weeks for orders. There are new product launches planned, including two new nameplates and four facelifts each in the internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV segments. While TMPV's margins are facing pressure from commodity costs, it implemented price hikes of 0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent in April and June, respectively, to offset these costs.