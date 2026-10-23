Welspun Corp bags ₹5,500 crore US pipeline order, order book hits record

Welspun Corp has secured an order worth approximately ₹5,500 crore from a major US midstream company to supply coated line pipes for a natural gas pipeline project in the Permian region of the United States, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The order takes the company's global order book to a record $5.25 billion (around ₹50,000 crore), its highest ever, it said.

The order was won by Welspun Tubular LLC, the company's US subsidiary, and will be executed from its US facility during the financial year 2028-29 (FY29).

The pipeline will supply gas to an anchor customer, a data centre complex operated by one of the world's top-tier hyperscalers, according to the filing.