West Asia conflict-driven input cost surge to impact Q1: HUL's Paranjpe

Nitin Paranjpe, chairman of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), said at the company’s annual general meeting that the April-June quarter saw a significant impact from higher commodity costs, which rose following the conflict in West Asia.

The increase in crude oil costs, Paranjpe said, affected a large part of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major’s portfolio as crude oil crossed $100 per barrel at one point.

“They've come back, and hopefully we should see things easing out a little going forward… Commodity cost inflation this quarter has been significant, and it will take a while for it to come back to normalcy,” Paranjpe said while answering shareholders' questions.

While discussing the resulting price increases for its products due to higher raw material prices, Paranjpe explained to shareholders that the company looks at every line of the profit and loss (P&L) account and extracts value from it so that its consumers do not have to bear the full extent of the price increases they otherwise would have faced. "We've always tried to make sure that our price increases are less than the cost increases the company faces through efficiency programmes, and that will continue. In periods when cost increases are as high as we've had in this quarter, our efforts to cut costs are even stronger at this moment," he said.

He also said that the company expects volatility in the short term and added that it is well placed to deal with it. “We've done that well thus far, and we will stay agile, stay nimble to be able to deal with the short-term issues that we've got at this stage,” he said. Paranjpe also said that the maker of Pears soap has a strategy focused on sharper segmentation of its consumers, building desirable but science-led brands, driving innovation and premiumisation, and entering growth opportunities and channels of the future. “This company is also building new capabilities. AI (artificial intelligence) will be the cornerstone of what we do going forward, and it will cut across the entire enterprise to deepen the capabilities that we've got, make us future-ready, and enable us to win in the future,” he said.

HUL will use AI across consumer engagement, marketing, demand sensing and market mix models capable of analysing terabytes of both internal and external data. In his speech, Paranjpe said that HUL is continuously building a more agile and resilient supply chain and has been sourcing a majority of its raw materials locally over the years, a strategic choice that has held the company in good stead while navigating external disruptions. “This was the vision behind Project Nakshatra, our multi-year supply chain transformation initiative. Through Nakshatra, we have established multi-category, multi-format factories closer to demand centres, co-located suppliers and warehouses, and introduced nano factories, compact, technology-driven production units capable of manufacturing with rapid changeovers,” he said.