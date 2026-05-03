West Asia conflict shrinks Waaree Energies overseas revenue to 20%

Waaree Energies’ revenue from overseas markets, including exports and local manufacturing in the United States, shrank to approximately 20 per cent in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 due to logistics issues arising from the West Asia crisis.

The overseas market, typically a premium segment, contributed 32.6 per cent to the company’s overall revenue in the third quarter, with its share even exceeding 45 per cent in the second quarter of FY26.

The West Asia situation led to delays in shipments from India to the company’s clients and also resulted in higher inventory levels by the end of March 2026, noted company Chief Financial Officer Abhishek Pareek in an exclusive interaction with Business Standard. He said, “Consequently, we had to ship more to non-premium markets, distorting the revenue mix.”

In its Q4 financial results declared last week, the clean energy company reported a steeper-than-expected contraction in its margins for the quarter ending March. Margins stood at 18.6 per cent in the quarter compared to 23 per cent in the year-ago period. The profitability of the company was also impacted by higher commodity prices. “We saw the highest-ever prices of silver, which significantly affect our costs, along with increases in copper and aluminium prices—key components in renewable energy equipment,” Pareek said. For Waaree, silver accounts for about 30–35 per cent of cell cost. It even reached 40 per cent when prices peaked in January, he said. At the module level, this translates to a 10–12 per cent cost impact, he added. Additionally, the prices of glass and other materials were also impacted due to gas shortages, which led to their plants being shut down to some extent.

Pareek also pointed to lower offtake due to policy ambiguity and delays in the implementation of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers for cells (ALMM-II) as reasons for margin pressure. “Demand from the commercial and industrial segment—a premium market—was also weaker compared to previous quarters,” Pareek noted. While some impact is expected to persist for a few more weeks unless conditions normalise, the benefits from the cell transition will begin to show from the second half of the year or even Q2 FY27, he added. The company has transitioned to upcoming technologies such as G12 or G12R cells, which caused a decline in cell production. “In February and March, production was about 40–50 per cent lower compared to January,” he said. However, going forward, the same machines will deliver 10–12 per cent higher realisations, leading to margin improvement.

The company plans a capex of approximately ₹30,000 crore over the next two years. These investments will go into battery energy storage systems (₹10,000 crore for 20 GW capacity), ingot and wafer manufacturing (₹6,500+ crore), cell manufacturing (₹5,000 crore), glass manufacturing (₹3,900 crore), and investment in infrastructure, connectivity, and land of about ₹3,200 crore. The company is also investing in electrolyzers, inverters, and transformers. Earlier this year, it acquired a strategic stake in the largest non-Chinese polysilicon manufacturer, United Solar Holding, in Oman. “This facility will supply polysilicon for our ingot and wafer plants in India. It will also support US operations by providing FEOC-compliant, non-Chinese polysilicon, allowing us to build a fully integrated, traceable supply chain for the US market.”