Outbound M&A story intact despite West Asia risks: HSBC's Ajay Sharma

While some cross-border acquisitions could be "recalibrated in the near term" because of evolving market conditions and geopolitical risks, the underlying appetite for international expansion remains strong, Sharma said. He expects more acquisitions aimed at securing capabilities in AI, deep-tech, and semiconductors, particularly by IT services firms and fintechs, alongside policy tailwinds such as Make in India and FTAs that lower barriers to entry and create opportunities to build global brands and supply chains.