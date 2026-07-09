Outbound M&A story intact despite West Asia risks: HSBC's Ajay Sharma

Sharma said outbound activity is spread across a broad range of sectors, reflecting the growing global ambitions of Indian companies. The most active sectors include technology and IT services, industrials and automotive, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, chemicals, manufacturing, and electronics manufacturing services (EMS). Indian companies are increasingly using overseas acquisitions as strategic tools for capability building, technology integration, and global market access.
On financing, Sharma said companies now have access to a wider range of funding options, including foreign currency term loans through overseas subsidiaries backed by guarantees from the Indian parent, external commercial borrowings (ECBs), overseas bond issuances, and revolving credit facilities. He added that the Reserve Bank of India's framework permitting rupee financing for eligible overseas acquisitions has further expanded financing options.