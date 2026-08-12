Who's next for Tata Sons as Chandra steps away? A winding road ahead

Lawyers also pointed out that Chandrasekaran has not resigned; he has stated that he will not be available for reappointment in February 2027. “The problem is that he has already given notice. Hence, he will not take important decisions. The rest of the directors of Tata Sons will now have to play an active role for the next five to six months or until the new chairman is appointed,” said Ranina, adding, “As the existing directors need to adhere to the principles of corporate governance, they cannot allow Tata Sons to drift.”