Who's next for Tata Sons as Chandra steps away? A winding road ahead

With N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, announcing that he will step down after completing his tenure in February next year, the race to succeed him has kicked off, with Tata Steel’s T V Narendran emerging as one of the frontrunners. But choosing the next chairman of the Tata group’s holding company will be neither straightforward nor quick.
According to industry and group sources, leaders across Tata firms, board members and external candidates are expected to be considered for the role. “Some of the popular candidates within the company are T V Narendran; Saurabh Agrawal, CFO, Tata Sons; and Shailesh Chandra, managing director and CEO of Tata Motors,” said a person familiar with the matter.
Finding a successor at Tata Sons is not a simple procedure. Under Article 118 of the Articles of Association of Tata Sons, a selection committee will have to be set up for the appointment of the chairman.
This process was followed while appointing Cyrus Mistry. Similarly, after Mistry was removed, a five-member selection committee was formed, which subsequently chose Chandrasekaran, then managing director and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
Unlike in the case of Mistry, Tata Sons this time has seven months to announce a successor. If the selection committee is unable to reach a conclusion for any reason, Noel Tata, chairman of the Tata Trusts, may step in as interim chairman of Tata Sons due to exigent circumstances, legal experts said.
Ratan Tata had taken over as interim chairman of Tata Sons in 2016 following Mistry’s sudden removal.
“The important point is the appointment of a search committee, and that search committee will nominate the person concerned, who will then be recommended to the board of Tata Sons. Noel Tata may want to appoint somebody whom he believes in or whom he has faith in. But we don't know whether that person will be competent or not. This will lead to a lot of uncertainty in the minds of investors and shareholders of the Tata group companies,” said H P Ranina, an advocate at the Supreme Court of India.
Lawyers also pointed out that Chandrasekaran has not resigned; he has stated that he will not be available for reappointment in February 2027. “The problem is that he has already given notice. Hence, he will not take important decisions. The rest of the directors of Tata Sons will now have to play an active role for the next five to six months or until the new chairman is appointed,” said Ranina, adding, “As the existing directors need to adhere to the principles of corporate governance, they cannot allow Tata Sons to drift.”
The timing of finding a successor is also crucial. Chandrasekaran’s decision comes at a time when Tata Trusts has been facing governance issues. Tata Trusts is facing multiple legal proceedings before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner over governance disputes, board-composition norms and challenges involving historical share transfers.
Chandrasekaran’s letter to the board also underscores the urgency of selecting a successor without delay: “Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders.”
A corporate governance expert who closely monitors the Tata group said: “The immediate challenge is not simply to identify a successor to Chandrasekaran, but to give that person an unequivocal mandate. The next chairman will have to restore working trust between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, clarify the limits of shareholder oversight and establish accountability for the group’s large capital commitments.”