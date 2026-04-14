What TCS's FY27 hiring plan tells about shifting fresher model in Indian IT

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has started FY27 with 25,000 fresher offers, its lowest starting intake since FY20, as the country’s largest IT services company links hiring more tightly to demand visibility and deal flow.

The move has revived a larger question for the sector: Is this a temporary slowdown, or the start of a structural reset in the fresher-led hiring model as AI takes over more entry-level tasks?

What did TCS announce?

TCS is beginning FY27 with 25,000 fresher offers, sharply lower than the roughly 44,000 hires in FY26 and below the 40,000-plus annual intake seen in recent years. Management has made clear that hiring will increase only if demand visibility improves.

According to Chief Executive K Krithivasan, hiring decisions will remain tied to business demand and deal flow, reflecting a calibrated approach rather than aggressive expansion. He further said that freshers typically take up to nine months to come on the floor, while a lateral can deliver immediately. Why now? According to Nipun Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, the immediate trigger is demand uncertainty and slower discretionary technology spending, which is making large IT firms more cautious on entry-level hiring. But there is also a deeper shift underway. "A growing share of entry-level tasks such as basic coding, testing, and debugging is now being handled by AI tools," Sharma told Business Standard. He added that firms are no longer looking only for basic coding talent, but for candidates with stronger AI, digital and problem-solving skills.

What problem is it trying to solve? TCS appears to be trying to solve a timing and productivity problem. In a volatile demand environment, companies do not want to add large numbers of freshers who require long training periods before becoming billable. AI is also reducing the amount of routine work that traditionally went to entry-level hires. Sharma said, "Firms are increasingly experimenting with campus apprenticeship programmes where students are evaluated on live projects before receiving full-time offers." That points to a move away from volume hiring towards more targeted, demand-linked recruitment. What are the business and economic consequences?

For companies, lower fresher intake can support margins and utilisation by cutting training costs and reducing idle bench strength. But it may also raise dependence on lateral hiring and subcontractors for niche skills. For the wider economy, the consequences could be more significant. Entry-level IT hiring has long been an engine of urban middle-class job creation. A sustained slowdown could hurt campus placements, especially across tier-2 and tier-3 colleges, and weigh on wage growth and consumption. Sharma said the traditional hiring model is being disrupted, placing greater responsibility on students and institutions to align skills with industry needs.