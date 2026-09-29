Who are the Ruias, and how did Essar land America's $15 bn steel project?

US President Donald Trump announced a $15 billion steel mill in Iowa on Monday, with two Indian businessmen standing alongside him in the Oval Office—Essar founder Ravi Ruia and his son Rewant Ruia.

Trump has called the proposed facility the “largest steel plant in American history”.

The project, to be built by Minnesota-based Mesabi Metallics, is expected to begin production in 2030, with an initial capacity of 7.5 million tonnes of steel a year and scope to eventually reach about 10 million tonnes.

The White House says the project is expected to create 1,750 permanent jobs and support up to 6,000 construction jobs, while projecting a $95-billion economic impact over its first decade.

The Iowa mill is part of a proposed $18 billion, fully integrated US steel system. About $15 billion is earmarked for the steel plant in Lee County, Iowa, while roughly $3 billion is linked to the Minnesota iron-ore operation that is intended to supply the mill. Essar Group and the Ruias Essar was founded in 1969 by brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia. The group began with construction and expanded as India liberalised, moving into sectors including shipping, steel, oil, power, telecom, ports and infrastructure. Rise, debt crisis and dismantling of the Essar empire Essar's rapid expansion after India's economic liberalisation came with heavy borrowing. The group built businesses across steel, oil, telecom, power and infrastructure, but the debt accumulated alongside that expansion.

The subsequent restructuring changed the group significantly. In 2017, Essar completed the $12.9-billion sale of Essar Oil to a consortium led by Rosneft, Trafigura and UCP. The transaction helped the group cut its debt by about $11 billion, according to Essar executives at the time. Its flagship steel business in India also could not remain under the Ruias' control. Essar Steel India entered insolvency proceedings and, in December 2019, was acquired by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel. The business became ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, or AM/NS India. Essar has since spent years selling assets and reducing debt. The group says it has repositioned itself around a smaller portfolio of businesses and significantly deleveraged its balance sheet.

Essar's troubled first attempt in Minnesota Essar entered Minnesota in 2007 and took over a project to develop an iron-ore mine and pellet plant at Nashwauk. Construction began, but the project missed deadlines and ran into financing problems. By 2016, Essar Steel Minnesota had accumulated about $1 billion in debt and entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The project emerged from bankruptcy in 2017 under the name Mesabi Metallics and new ownership. Mesabi was the successor to Essar Steel Minnesota and took over the partially built project. Essar re-entered the project in 2018, buying $260 million of its debt and eventually regaining control. There were further disputes over mineral leases, including litigation that reached the Minnesota Supreme Court.

A recent US SEC filing also confirms that Mesabi is the successor to Essar Steel Minnesota, that construction originally began in 2010 and that the operation emerged from Chapter 11 reorganisation in 2017. From Minnesota mine to Iowa mill Mesabi is developing a large direct-reduction-grade iron-ore mine and pellet plant in Nashwauk, Minnesota. The company says the project represents a $2.5 billion investment and that Essar has already put more than $2 billion of equity into it. In March, Mesabi also secured a $520 million senior secured credit facility from Valor Mining Credit Partners II, managed by Breakwall Capital in partnership with Vitol.

The Minnesota operation is intended to provide the iron ore for the proposed Iowa steel mill, creating an integrated supply chain from mining to steelmaking within the US. The Iowa site also offers access to the Mississippi River, while the Minnesota operation gives Essar control over the upstream iron-ore supply. US Senator Joni Ernst said the Iowa plant would use Minnesota iron ore alongside recycled scrap in electric arc furnaces. Why Iowa, and why now? The Trump administration has raised US tariffs on imported steel to 50 per cent. Trump has repeatedly argued that the higher tariffs will encourage companies to manufacture inside the US rather than import products.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick went further at Monday's announcement, saying the tariffs were central to the project. For Essar, producing steel inside the US also changes the economics of the business. Instead of importing finished steel and paying tariffs, the company plans to mine the raw material in Minnesota and manufacture steel domestically. Rewant Ruia described the strategy as building an American supply chain “from mine to mill”. Essar's comeback to steel The Ruias built Essar into a major Indian industrial group through steel and other capital-intensive businesses. Debt and insolvency eventually forced the group to sell or surrender control of several of those assets, including its flagship Indian steel business.