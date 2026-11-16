Who is Jimmy Tata, Ratan Tata's younger brother backing Tata Sons' listing?

Jimmy N Tata, the younger brother of late industrialist Ratan Tata, has emerged as a key voice in the ongoing dispute over the ownership and governance of the Tata Group. The 86-year-old, who has largely stayed away from the public eye, has now spoken out against the powers held by the chairman of Tata Trusts and called for Tata Sons to be listed on the stock exchanges.

Jimmy, a trustee of Tata Trusts , has raised concerns over what he described as “unnatural, dictatorial veto powers” given to the chairman of the philanthropic organisation. Tata Trusts holds a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.

Jimmy, who owns around 0.81 per cent of Tata Sons, has also backed the company's listing, which has become a major point of disagreement among the group's trustees. “Listing would dismantle the pervasive culture of secrecy, impose statutory accountability, and necessitate rewriting the onerous Articles of Association (AoA) to restore the pre-1989 separation between business operations and welfare trusts,” he said, adding that the move is a critical step. His remarks come amid opposition to the listing from Noel Tata , chairman of Tata Trusts and a nominee director on the Tata Sons board. Speaking at a media event on Saturday, Noel reiterated his position against listing the holding company. “Listing will change the Tata way, putting profit ahead of philanthropy,” Noel, who owns a 1 per cent stake in Tata Sons, had said.

Jimmy has also said that listing has become more important in light of recent developments within the group and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) listing requirements. ALSO READ: Jimmy Tata takes on Noel, says Tata Sons listing will end culture of secrecy Pointing out that Tata Sons had benefited from the public listing of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) under Ratan Tata, Jimmy said that “any proposal or move by Noel Tata to break up Tata Sons into smaller entities to evade the RBI’s threshold requirements for listing is deeply damaging and contrary to public and shareholder interests, undertaken solely to preserve secrecy, avoid scrutiny, and maintain unchecked personal power".

Who is Jimmy Tata? Jimmy Naval Tata is the second child of Naval Tata and his first wife, Sooni Commissariat. He is the younger brother of Ratan Tata and the half-brother of Noel Tata. Unlike Ratan Tata, Jimmy has largely stayed out of the public spotlight despite his position in the Tata family and its business interests. Ratan Tata had offered a glimpse into their close relationship in 2023, when he shared a black-and-white photograph of the two brothers as children, dating back to 1945. “Those were happy days. Nothing came between us,” Ratan Tata wrote in the Instagram post. Jimmy is also known to have been a keen squash player. In a social media post in 2022, industrialist Harsh Goenka described him as someone who led a simple life and recalled losing to him repeatedly in squash matches.

He is also a trustee of the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution and the Sarvajanik Seva Trust, both of which function under the Tata Trusts umbrella. What is Jimmy Tata's role in Tata Trusts? Jimmy holds a position in the Tata Group's philanthropic structure. He is a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), one of the key charitable organisations associated with the group. His role came into focus in 2025 when the trust held a meeting to discuss the reappointment of Mehli Mistry as a lifetime trustee. According to a report in The Times of India, Jimmy did not attend the meeting and declined to comment on the matter.