Who is Sunil D'Souza, the new Voltas Chairman succeeding Noel Tata?

Sunil D'Souza, who has spent more than three decades building and managing consumer-facing businesses at some of India's biggest companies, including Hindustan Unilever ( HUL ), PepsiCo and Whirlpool, took over as Chairman of Voltas on Thursday, succeeding Noel Tata.

Noel Tata stepped down after attaining the age of 70, the retirement age prescribed under Tata Group's governance guidelines. He assumed the role of Chairman Emeritus at Voltas.

D'Souza, who currently serves as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tata Consumer Products, will continue in that role alongside his new responsibility at Voltas.

From HUL and PepsiCo to the Tata Group

ALSO READ: Tata International appoints T V Narendran as chairman; Noel Tata steps down An engineering graduate from the University of Madras and an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C), D'Souza began his career in 1993 with Hindustan Unilever. He subsequently spent nearly 15 years at PepsiCo, where he held several leadership positions, overseeing the commercial operations of its food and beverage portfolio and managing businesses across several Asian markets.