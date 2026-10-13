Why 7-Eleven's India ambitions faltered despite Reliance Retail partnership

Japanese convenience store chain 7-Eleven, owned by Japan's Seven & i Holdings, has shut its remaining 31 stores in India after its five-year franchise partnership with Reliance Retail ended, bringing its current retail operations in the country to a close. However, the company said it remains interested in the Indian market.

The stores were located in Mumbai and Pune, following an earlier expansion that took the network to around 60 outlets at its peak.

The partnership, signed in 2021, was intended to bring the global convenience store chain to India through Reliance Retail's network.

Media reports say the venture struggled to become profitable as it faced competition from neighbourhood kirana stores and rapidly expanding quick-commerce platforms. CNBC reported that the business generated revenue of about ₹92 crore and incurred a net loss of nearly ₹90 crore in the financial year ended March 2026, according to its financial statements.

ALSO READ: Old Monk sales ban costs Maharashtra govt ₹350 cr, company loses ₹500 cr The limited scale of the 7-Eleven network made it difficult to spread operating costs across enough stores, according to reports. The format typically requires high store density, strong supply chains and sufficient sales per outlet to become profitable. The exit also marks the end of 7-Eleven's second attempt to enter India through a local franchise partner. In 2019, the company had signed an agreement with Future Retail to develop and operate stores in the country. That arrangement was terminated in October 2021 after Future Retail failed to meet store-opening targets and pay franchise fees, according to a regulatory filing cited by Mint.