In a post on X, Goyal said the decision was aimed at ensuring that fully equipped emergency ambulances remain available for patients who need immediate medical assistance.

Goyal revealed that over the past two years, Blinkit's ambulance service had handled around 42,000 cases, including approximately 20,000 emergency runs, without charging patients a single rupee. However, the company had also observed that many people were using the service for routine doctor appointments, regular check-ups and transfers from hospitals back home, which could have been handled just as easily by an Uber or other private transport, he added.

"Broadly in line with what private ambulances charge," Goyal said, explaining the new pricing structure. "So we are making a change from now onwards: Emergency transfers - free, as always. Non-emergency transfers - Rs 2,500, charged after the trip."

He said the company hoped the charge would significantly reduce the use of its ambulances for non-emergency cases. "10-minute ambulances have saved and can save thousands of lives, and we need to keep them available for emergencies that need them the most," he added.

Goyal further said the money collected from non-emergency trips would go directly to the Eternal Foundation, the organisation running the fleet, to help scale up operations. Scaling high-quality medical transport remains a difficult challenge, primarily because of a shortage of trained and empathetic paramedics, he added.