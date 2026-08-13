Why Jio Credit is emerging as Bank of America's key India growth engine

Jio Credit had said that its objective is to build a high-quality, high-yield book at scale. Before long, it will likely be classified as an upper-layer NBFC by the regulator, as the norms for being in that layer have shifted to a principle-based, size-linked framework from this year. NBFCs with AUM of ~1 trillion will be in the upper layer and face enhanced regulatory requirement. Upper-layer NBFCs are required to list in the exchanges within three years of operation.