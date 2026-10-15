Why was IDBI Bank sold at ₹81 a share? Understanding the valuation

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings for ₹52,878 crore on Wednesday. Fairfax will pay ₹81 per share, below the bank's closing market price of ₹89.85 yesterday.

The government had earlier fixed a reserve price of ₹94.42 per share but rejected bids that did not meet it. This begs a question - why did the government then accept ₹81 per share?

“The 19.5 per cent reduction does not establish a comparable deterioration in IDBI Bank’s fundamentals. According to the government, the earlier reserve price was influenced by a share price carrying disinvestment expectations. The revised benchmark averages peer-multiple and net-asset valuations based on March 2026 accounts,” said Dr Vishwanathan Iyer, senior associate professor of finance and accounting at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.

How was the ₹81-per-share price arrived at? The government invited expressions of interest for IDBI Bank's strategic sale in October 2022. In the first round of financial bidding, the discovered bid of ₹75 per share fell short of the ₹94.42 reserve price, which led to the rejection of the bids. ALSO READ: IDBI Bank-Fairfax deal: What RBI rules say on foreign ownership and control In May 2026, the government invited revised best offers from qualified bidders. Fairfax's offer of ₹81 per share was approved by the CCEA yesterday. “The government held firm on its reserve price, and competition pushed the bid from ₹75 to ₹81,” said Naresh Biyani, founder and chief executive officer of Capwise Financial Services, an investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, and debt advisory firm.

Why did the government move away from the market price? The government said IDBI Bank's share price was volatile and influenced by expectations surrounding the proposed privatisation. The stock traded between ₹61.01 and ₹118.38 during the valuation period. The government also cited the relatively thin trading in the shares as a reason not to rely on the market price as an indicator of intrinsic value. IDBI Bank traded at ₹42.40 immediately before the expression-of-interest announcement in October 2022, ₹108.12 before the initial bid invitation in January 2026, and ₹70.38 before the revised best-offer invitation in May 2026. A market price influenced by expectations of a takeover is an “impacted” price, while an “unimpacted” price is recorded before those expectations affect trading. The government used independent valuation methods instead of relying on the prevailing market price.

“On valuation, the market price is not the right benchmark. The government and LIC hold close to 95 per cent, so the free float is very thin and the traded price reflects the scarcity of shares more than the value of the bank. For banks, book value and earnings are the right measures,” Biyani told Business Standard. Iyer cautioned against treating the independent valuation as conclusive without examining its assumptions. “Investors should seek a reconciliation explaining the valuation dates, peer multiples, asset adjustments and treatment of management control. Public sector bank comparables also need justification when ownership and operating flexibility are expected to change. The test is whether the valuation reflects sustainable earnings and adjusted net worth,” he said.

How was IDBI Bank valued at ₹75.99 per share? The revised benchmark was based on two independent valuation methods. The first, the Market Multiple Method, compared IDBI Bank's financial performance with that of other public sector banks to estimate its fair market value. The assessment used the banks' accounts as of March 31, 2026. The second, the Asset Valuation Method, assessed the value of IDBI Bank's tangible and intangible assets, including land and property, along with its liabilities. It used the bank's audited accounts as of March 31, 2026, to determine its fair net asset value. Two independent professional agencies conducted the valuations. Their average estimate of ₹75.99 per share became the benchmark for evaluating bids. Fairfax's offer of ₹81 was about 6.6 per cent above this figure. The government also said the winning bid exceeded both agencies' individual fair-value estimates.

Should a controlling stake command a premium? Fairfax is acquiring a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank. A control premium is the additional amount a buyer may pay to gain management and decision-making control. “The control premium has to be seen in the context of RBI ownership rules, which cap a promoter's voting rights and require dilution over time. Within that framework, a premium of around 15 per cent over the undisturbed price is healthy,” Biyani said. At ₹81 per share, Fairfax is paying a little over 1.2 times book value and around nine times the previous year's profit, he said. The valuation is broadly in line with how Emirates NBD valued its controlling stake in RBL Bank, and above the benchmark set by the independent valuers, according to Biyani.

The offer's premium over the ₹75.99 benchmark does not, by itself, establish whether a control premium has been fully accounted for. That depends on the assumptions used in the valuation and the price against which the premium is measured. Does ₹81 reflect IDBI Bank's recovery and growth prospects? IDBI Bank reported a profit of ₹9,513 crore in FY26. As of June 2026, its net non-performing assets stood at 0.16 per cent and its capital adequacy ratio was 26.92 per cent. “₹81 clears the revised benchmark by 6.6 per cent, but that alone does not establish adequate compensation for the bank’s recovery and management control. FY26 profit reached ₹9,513 crore. By June 2026, net NPAs were 0.16 per cent and capital adequacy was 26.92 per cent. The bank has both a cleaner balance sheet and substantial capacity to support growth,” Iyer said.