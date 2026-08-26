Wipro adds AI agent to personalise skilling for over 240,000 associates

Wipro on Wednesday said it has integrated an AI-powered conversational agent, iSkill, into its AI Academy to help employees find learning courses based on their roles, skills and previous certifications.

The AI Academy was built three years ago to make more than 240,000 associates AI-ready. The company said it gives 144 persona-based learning paths and hundreds of AI and cloud courses from thousands of partner platforms.

Wipro said employees had access to several learning paths but often found it difficult to decide where to start. The earlier experience relied on searching for courses and reading their descriptions.

“While there were plenty of learning paths, employees were not sure where to start. The experience was fragmented, dependent on search and reading through course descriptions. Only a small percentage asked for suggestions and adoption suffered,” Surya Prakash Mohapatra, General Manager and AI Learning Head – Talent Skilling, Wipro, said in a statement.

Developed from December 2025, iSkill works through Microsoft 365 Copilot and Teams. After an employee signs in through their Wipro Teams identity, it accesses information on their role, band, function and skills, along with their completed AI and cloud certifications. A Power BI semantic model retrieves the data, while iSkill searches the SharePoint-hosted Academy catalogue to recommend relevant courses. Wipro has also put access controls in place. Access is restricted through a validated security group, while role-based controls prevent managers from accessing individual employee data. “There are two guardrails. Access is controlled at the door and the data each person sees is controlled by who they are,” Mohapatra said.