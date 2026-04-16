Wipro announces ₹15,000 crore share buyback, offers 19% premium

Wipro today announced a share buyback worth ₹15,000 crore, its first in three years and the largest ever, as the company looks to boost its share price and also reward shareholders.

The company is buying back 60 crore equity shares, which represent 5.7 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at an offer price of ₹250. That is a premium of 19 per cent to Thursday’s closing price on the BSE at ₹210.

“Our endeavour has always been to return a substantial portion of the cash generated to our shareholders and for FY26 alone, we distributed $1.3 billion of cash in the form of dividends, taking our total payout ratio for the three-year block ending FY26 to 88 per cent, which is significantly higher than our stated capital allocation policy," chief financial officer Aparna Iyer said.

India's fourth-largest IT services provider's shares have dropped nearly 21 per cent in the last three months, in line with its peers, as investors remained worried about the impact of artificial intelligence on the future of services companies. The macro uncertainties and war have not helped either, as earnings forecasts have become bleak. Bengaluru-based Wipro also said members of the promoter and promoter group have indicated their intention to take part in the repurchase programme. Wipro did a ₹12,000 crore buyback in June 2023. Proposed Offer Open Offer Close Buy Back Price(Rs.) Shares (In Mn) % stake Amount (Rs Crore) Aggregate Amount Utilised (Rs.Cr) Jun 17, 2016 Jun 30, 2016 625 40.0 1.62 2500 2500 Nov 29, 2017 Dec 13, 2017 320 343.8 7.06 11000 11000 Aug 14, 2019 Aug 28, 2019 325 323.1 5.35 10500 10500 Dec 29, 2020 Jan 11, 2021 400 237.5 4.16 9500 9500 Jun 22, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 445 269.7 4.91 12000 12000