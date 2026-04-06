Wipro bags $1 bn deal from Olam Group; to acquire Mindsprint for $375 mn

IT services firm Wipro has secured an eight-year transformation deal with Singapore-based food and agri-business major Olam Group, which is expected to exceed $1 billion (about ₹9,314 crore) in contract value.

As part of the broader engagement, Wipro said it will acquire Olam Group's IT and digital services business, Mindsprint Pte. Ltd., for $375 million (about ₹3,494 crore).

"Wipro has secured a multi-year strategic transformation deal with Olam Group, a leading $50+ Billion Food and Agri-business headquartered in Singapore, employing nearly 40,000 people, and majority-owned by Temasek Holdings. This 8-year deal with Olam Group is expected to exceed $1 billion in contract value, with a committed spend of $800 million.

"As part of this broader engagement, Wipro will acquire Mindsprint, Olam Group's IT services arm," Wipro said in a regulatory filing on Monday. Mindsprint, founded in 2007 and headquartered in Singapore, employs over 3,200 professionals across India, Singapore, the US, the UK, and the West Asia. It reported consolidated revenues of $135.6 million for the calendar year 2025. The proposed sale, subject to closing adjustments, is in line with Olam Group's Updated 2025 Re-organisation Plan to responsibly divest and monetise the remaining Olam Group's assets and businesses over time and progressively distribute the net proceeds to its shareholders via special dividends.

As part of the strategic engagement, Wipro will deliver end-to-end transformation services to Olam Group through a consulting-led and AI-powered approach. The engagement will draw on Wipro's industry expertise, partnerships with leading technology providers, and Wipro Intelligence, its unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and transformative offerings. The acquisition of Mindsprint, an all-cash deal for 100 per cent shareholding, is expected to be completed by June 30, 2026, subject to customary closing adjustments and regulatory approvals, including anti-trust clearances in Saudi Arabia and Australia. "Wipro's strategic engagement with Olam Group is an important step in expanding our farm-to-fork capabilities and scaling the impact of Wipro Intelligence across the food and agri-business industry.

"By bringing Mindsprint's deep domain expertise and IP-led solutions, together with Wipro's consulting-led and AI-powered capabilities, we aim to unlock growth opportunities, catalyse innovation, and drive market-ready transformation for Olam Group and our global clients across the industry," Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia said. Under the terms of the transaction, Mindsprint will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wipro. Key management personnel, led by Mindsprint CEO Suresh Sundararajan, will continue to lead the business. "As Mindsprint enters its next phase of growth with Wipro, we are confident that the combination of its deep domain expertise and Wipro's global scale and advanced capabilities will further strengthen the value it delivers to Olam Group.