Wipro Consumer Care enters India's premium pet food market with Snuggles

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting on Wednesday announced its entry into the domestic premium pet food market with Snuggles, as it looks to tap the ₹5,500 crore pet food market.

The company said in its release that India’s pet food market was undergoing a significant transformation, with 67 per cent of pet parents being first-time pet owners.

“Currently, only 7 per cent of the pet parents, they are using packaged pet food… there is enough room to come into the category to grow the category,” Anil Chugh, president, foods business, and chief operating officer–new business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting–India, told Business Standard.